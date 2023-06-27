State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $281.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

