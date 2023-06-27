State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 537 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Humana by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

NYSE HUM opened at $446.40 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.00 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

