Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

