Financial Comparison: Workiva (NYSE:WK) versus Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.96% 26.29% 7.38% Workiva -21.24% -4,861.53% -14.21%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.38 billion 13.63 $281.39 million $5.33 58.31 Workiva $537.88 million 9.66 -$90.95 million ($2.23) -43.63

This table compares Paycom Software and Workiva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paycom Software and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 1 2 10 0 2.69 Workiva 0 0 4 0 3.00

Paycom Software presently has a consensus price target of $368.53, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $100.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Workiva.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Workiva on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

