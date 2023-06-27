Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,358.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,172.00 and a 12 month high of $1,560.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,415.71. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.