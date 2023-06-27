Connable Office Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE HMN opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -507.69%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.