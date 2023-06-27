20,321 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 2.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

