Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 7.2% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.