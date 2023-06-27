Czech National Bank Sells 64 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.