Czech National Bank Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 92,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 351,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,006,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

