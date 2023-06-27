Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,377,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,617,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.18. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

