Romano Brothers AND Company Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

GOOGL stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

