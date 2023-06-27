OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $276.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.58 and its 200-day moving average is $282.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

