Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,548,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 499,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,676,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

