Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.13. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.