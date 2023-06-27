OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

