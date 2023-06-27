OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

