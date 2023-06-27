OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

