McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $201,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 682,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $414.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $315.78 and a fifty-two week high of $419.33.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

