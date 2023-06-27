Jacobs & Co. CA Makes New $201,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,451,000 after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.4 %

Masco stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

