Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

