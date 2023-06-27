Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 182 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $190.78 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.