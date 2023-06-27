Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $871,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

