Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $895,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

