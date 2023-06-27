Czech National Bank Acquires 166 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

