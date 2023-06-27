Czech National Bank Acquires 166 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
