Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

