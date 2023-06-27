Czech National Bank Has $5.08 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Profile



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.



