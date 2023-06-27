Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 4,776 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.