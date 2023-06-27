Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,744,000. Castellan Group grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $96.04.

