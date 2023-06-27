Czech National Bank Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.91.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $358,695. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $460.29 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $465.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

