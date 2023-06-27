Czech National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,524 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 69.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $6,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NYSE:F opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

