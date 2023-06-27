Czech National Bank Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 20,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sempra by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,597 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile



Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

