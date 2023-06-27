Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires New Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.2 %

COLB stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

