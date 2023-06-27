Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 207 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Insider Activity

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $197.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.