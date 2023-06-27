City Holding Co. Has $314,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.14. The stock has a market cap of $302.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

