City Holding Co. Acquires Shares of 2,415 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

