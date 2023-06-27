City Holding Co. Has $404,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 65.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.