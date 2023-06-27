City Holding Co. Has $477,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.