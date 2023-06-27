Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $502,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.2 %

PJUN stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

