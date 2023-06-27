City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

