ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $197.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

