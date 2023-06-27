City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

