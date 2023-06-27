Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 418.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.