Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in BP by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $76,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

BP opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

