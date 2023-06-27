ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fiverr International worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 124,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Fiverr International Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE FVRR opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.