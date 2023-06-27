CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 790,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,527,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Trading Up 1.1 %

CSX opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

