ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,360 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Senti Biosciences worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Senti Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNTI. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Senti Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,457.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.76%. Research analysts expect that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

