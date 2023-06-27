Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Radware worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 1,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of RDWR opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $836.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Radware had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $69.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.