ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,191 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Riskified worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

RSKD opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $785.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

