ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,991 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 4.5 %

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

